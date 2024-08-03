Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 1,124,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

