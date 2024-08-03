Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,346. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

