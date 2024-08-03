Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:VGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,413. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

