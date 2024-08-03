Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $12.76.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.