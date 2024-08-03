iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

