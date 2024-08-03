iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

