iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

TLH traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $109.10. 1,537,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,357. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

