iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,636. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

