iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.09

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as high as C$38.15. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$38.15, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.45.
