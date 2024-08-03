iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 333,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the previous session’s volume of 85,739 shares.The stock last traded at $60.82 and had previously closed at $60.30.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.