iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.74. 953,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

