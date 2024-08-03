iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IWR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,216. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

