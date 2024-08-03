iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $138.18. 2,363,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.