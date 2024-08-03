ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.90 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. 568,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

