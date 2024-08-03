Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,472 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,084,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,260. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

