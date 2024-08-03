Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,867 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UBS Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 3,024,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

