Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 410,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

