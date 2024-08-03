Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.0 %
Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 22,514,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,301,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock worth $571,502,245. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
