Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $138.18. 2,363,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

