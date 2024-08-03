Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $266.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.31. The company has a market cap of $487.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

