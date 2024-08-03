Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,373,165.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,373,165.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,591 shares of company stock worth $137,275,079. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day moving average is $312.08. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

