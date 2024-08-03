Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.47.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.