James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.33

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.33 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.39). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 36,309 shares traded.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -332.67 and a beta of 0.58.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

