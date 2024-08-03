Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 4.5 %

JHG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 2,136,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 487,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,371 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

