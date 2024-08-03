JasmyCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.58 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $130.58 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

