Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $102.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 131.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0008791 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

