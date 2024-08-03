John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.37

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.60. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 20,296 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.