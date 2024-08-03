John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.37

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.60. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 20,296 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
