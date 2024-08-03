JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,041,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

