Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 2.1 %

MO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 12,662,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.