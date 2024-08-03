Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $1.69 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. M&T Bank makes up about 1.4% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,371.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,808. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

