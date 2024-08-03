Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $306,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ryder System by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gallo-Aquino Cristina 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. 338,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

