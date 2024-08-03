Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $384,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.77. The company had a trading volume of 880,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,790. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

