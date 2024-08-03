Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $430,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.17. 874,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.51 and its 200-day moving average is $518.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.