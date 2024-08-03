Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,176. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

