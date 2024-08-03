Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,112. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

