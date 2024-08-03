Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,885 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 5,526,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,067. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

