Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 28,438 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGQ. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 1,968,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,895. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

