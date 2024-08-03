Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $7.57 on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

