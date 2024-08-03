Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,490 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,975. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

