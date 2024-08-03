Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

