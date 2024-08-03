Keystone Financial Services Acquires 53,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,029 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $87.65. 5,776,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

