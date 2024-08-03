Keystone Financial Services Has $61.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Services cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IVV stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $462.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

