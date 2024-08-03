Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 556,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,720. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRP
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.