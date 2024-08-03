Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 556,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,720. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

