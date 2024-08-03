Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $89,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,451,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
