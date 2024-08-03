Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $23,907,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kinross Gold by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE KGC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.