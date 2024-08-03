KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded down $11.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.62. 7,437,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,407. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.