KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

