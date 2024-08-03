KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $59.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $696.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $808.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.24.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

