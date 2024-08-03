Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 884,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,681,885 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $26.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

