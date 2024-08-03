Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

